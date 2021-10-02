QASH Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. QASH has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $242,002.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00119331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00236162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012940 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

