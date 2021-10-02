Qcash Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.10 million and $275.81 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.13 or 1.00202352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.74 or 0.07057817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

