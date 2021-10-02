Qtum Price Tops $12.64 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $557.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.64 or 0.00026377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,779,836 coins and its circulating supply is 98,746,033 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

