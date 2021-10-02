Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $471,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $242.81 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $176.65 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.34.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

