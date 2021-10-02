QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

