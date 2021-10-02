Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $103.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $104.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

QLYS opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

