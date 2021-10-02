Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Quant has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $90.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $323.11 or 0.00678683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.09 or 0.01010526 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

