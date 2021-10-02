Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,062,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

