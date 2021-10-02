Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,618.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.25 million and $53,618.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.43 or 0.07123768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00355362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01163172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00112075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.54 or 0.00533712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00464679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00294813 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,993,007 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.