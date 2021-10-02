Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.49 or 0.00644101 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.01000033 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

