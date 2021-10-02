Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.26 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Quiztok has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $1.19 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

