Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.92 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.