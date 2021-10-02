Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0909 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and $345,313.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

