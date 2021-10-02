Rally Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Rally has a total market cap of $178.06 million and $8.74 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

