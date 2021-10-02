Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RNGR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.35.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.