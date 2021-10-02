Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RNGR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RNGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

