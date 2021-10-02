Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 141.1% in September

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $18.43 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

