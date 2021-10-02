Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Hits $25.31 on Major Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $25.31 or 0.00052990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $284.86 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,254,937 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

