Raze Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.43 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $381,030.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

