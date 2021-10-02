RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

RBB stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.