Realio Network Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $164,795.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

