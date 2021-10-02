Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

