Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.08. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 22,389 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RDEIY. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

