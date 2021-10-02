RED (RED) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $468,209.24 and $1,427.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00351016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

