Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.91 or 0.99958636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00082032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054757 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002126 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.10 or 0.00595724 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.