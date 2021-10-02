ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $50,305.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.02 million and approximately $50,305.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

