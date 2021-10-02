Redpanda Earth Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $109,604.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars.

