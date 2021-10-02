Reef Price Up 16.3% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $288.69 million and approximately $45.95 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00355432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

