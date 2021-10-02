Refinable (FINE) One Day Volume Tops $881,637.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $881,637.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

