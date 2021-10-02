Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

RGRNF remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

