Render Token Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $158.23 million and $4.27 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

