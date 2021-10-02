Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.43. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

In other news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,561,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock worth $788,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,000,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

