Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

