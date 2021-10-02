Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

