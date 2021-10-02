Reviewing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Galp Energia, SGPS and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 5 4 0 2.30 Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87

Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 82.95%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $51.89, suggesting a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Canadian Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.76 -$664.29 million ($0.03) -187.67 Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.34 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -85.58

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS 0.76% -0.48% -0.16% Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00%

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out -346.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

