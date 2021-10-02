Revolution Populi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $478,259.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $478,259.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

