Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $857,186.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

