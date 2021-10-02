ROAD Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $59,489.24 and approximately $5,947.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.98 or 0.99837690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.30 or 0.07035631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

