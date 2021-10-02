Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.50% of Robert Half International worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

