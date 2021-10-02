Rotten Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,548.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $384,525.95 and approximately $5,548.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00295208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00118749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 112,240,474 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

