Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.