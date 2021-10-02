Royale Finance (ROYA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $157,708.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $696,969.80 and approximately $157,708.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

