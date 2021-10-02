Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $280.84

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $280.84 or 0.00585943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $90,585.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

