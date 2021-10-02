Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,242.26

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $63,242.26 and $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00055690 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

