S.Finance (SFG) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $15,369.10 and approximately $322,531.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

