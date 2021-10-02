S4FE (S4F) Trading 21% Higher This Week

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 21% against the US dollar. S4FE has a market cap of $9.85 million and $10,364.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

