SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $276,322.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00006183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $276,322.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.13 or 1.00202352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.74 or 0.07057817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

