SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. SafeBlast has a market cap of $452,025.93 and $142,039.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.53 or 0.01159030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00452937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00293653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

