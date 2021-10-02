SafeCoin Trading Up 46.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $35,631.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,093.17 or 0.99959473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00723158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00378204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00241114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

