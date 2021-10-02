SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 191.3% Over Last Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 191.3% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $132,335.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,997,643 coins and its circulating supply is 101,575,703 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

