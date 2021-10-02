salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 182,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

